Сonstruction of archives facility in Bishkek requires 100 million soms

Сonstruction of the archives facility in Bishkek requires 100 million soms. Director of the State Archives Orunbai Akhmedov announced today at the board meeting of the State Registration Service.

He noted that in the neighboring Kazakhstan, in Almaty, the city archives facility is located in a nine-story building. SRS Chairman Dastan Dogoev noted that the construction would cost 100 million soms. «We sent letters to international organizations asking them to support the project on the city archives facility,» he said.

In addition, it turned out that building of Dzhumgal district archive is in emergency condition. At the same time, archives are being completed in a number of regions — in Kara-Buura district of Talas region and in Kyzyl-Kiya district of Batken region.