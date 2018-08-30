16:32
Death of Mrs. World. Defendant taken into custody in courtroom

Defendant in the case on the death of Mrs. World Saniya Shakirova was taken into custody in the courtroom. The lawyer of the affected party Rustam Abduraufov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he and the assistant to the prosecutor of Issyk-Kul district petitioned for changing the measure of restraint. The basis was the change of the place of residence of the accused.

«The indictment of the prosecutor’s office indicates one place of residence, other documents — a different address. The reason for changing the preventive punishment was the fact that the accused does not even attempt to pay moral damage to the relatives of the deceased,» said Rustam Abduraufov.

Recall, Mrs. World Saniya Shakirova died in traffic accident on June 3. At the time of the accident, 30-year-old driver was drunk.
