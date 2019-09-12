Death of Mrs. World: Supreme Court pronounces final sentence

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan considered a criminal case on the death of Mrs. World Saniya Shakirova.

The cassation appeal was made by the lawyer Rustam Abduraufov. He asked to send the case for a new consideration.

The Judicial Board upheld the decision of the Issyk-Kul Regional Court. That is, the accused Chingiz Kondurbaev was sentenced to five years in a penal settlement.

Recall, Mrs. World Saniya Shakirova died in a traffic accident on June 3, 2018. At the time of the accident, the 30-year-old driver was drunk. The Issyk-Kul District Court sentenced Chingiz Kondurbaev to ten years in a penal settlement and payment of moral damage of 2 million soms. However, the second instance reduced his term of imprisonment to five years.