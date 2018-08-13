Mother of deceased Mrs. World Saniya Shakirova states about arbitrariness

The mother of the deceased Mrs. World Saniya Shakirova, Nasipa Mambetalieva, stated about arbitrariness in the criminal case. She expressed her disagreement with the fact that the perpetrator of the traffic accident was released under house arrest at a press conference.

«The culprit of the accident was arrested on June 7. We recently learned that he had appealed the decision of the court and it changed the measure of restraint, releasing him under house arrest. The reason is a state of health, but a collarbone injury is not a very serious disease,» she said.

Nasipa Mambetalieva noted that the court also took into account that he had young children. «But Saniya also had young children, why did the court not take this into account? He had committed a crime, he was drunk, driving at a speed of 170 kilometers per hour. Each driver is responsible for himself and his passenger,» she said.

According to a lawyer Rustam Abduraufov, he had many questions when he got acquainted with the materials of the criminal case. In particular, why did the district court considered this crime to be less serious? But they forgot one thing: the driver was charged with leaving a person in danger. «Yes, he killed by recklessness, but he escaped from the scene. This can not be done by negligence, it already speaks about an intent,» he said.

The lawyer noted that the culprit of the traffic accident was deprived of the driver’s license back in 2016.

Recall, Mrs. World Saniya Shakirova was killed in a traffic accident on June 3. At the time of the accident, 30-year-old driver was drunk.