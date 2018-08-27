18:30
Academician Kakish Ryskulova passes away

The first in Central Asia and Kazakhstan woman — surgeon, an Academician, an Honored Doctor and Honored Worker of Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Kakish Ryskulova died in her 100th year of life in Bishkek. The Kyrgyz State Medical Academy reported.

Kakish Ryskulova had published more than 250 scientific works, 13 monographs, 11 inventions, introduced 47 rationalization proposals, and prepared 4 textbooks.

«She devoted her life to medical science, the education of young cadres and practical public health. Her work is marked by many state and public awards, titles and merit badges,» the academy reported.

Kakish Ryskulova will lie in state at the Kyrgyz Drama Theater on August 28.
