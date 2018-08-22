11:42
Athletes of Scottish Highland Games plan to take part in World Nomad Games

The Embassy of Great Britain in Kyrgyzstan reported that the athletes of the Scottish Highland Games would take part in the 3rd World Nomad Games. Musicians of the 19th regiment of the Royal Artillery will also arrive in Cholpon-Ata.

According to the Embassy, ​​ an independent member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, Baroness Vivien Stern, will also visit Kyrgyzstan. In addition to attending the World Nomad Games, she intends to hold discussions with officials on the reform of the penitentiary system and the promotion of human rights.

Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kyrgyzstan Robin Ord-Smith noted that he was proud that the representatives of Britain would take part in the WNG for the first time.
