Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with former Prime Minister of Great Britain

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Tony Blair on June 25 in Tianjin (PRC) as part of his participation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum Summer Davos 2025. The Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the conversation, they discussed modern trends in the areas of sustainable development, digital transformation and public administration, paying special attention to the effectiveness of public administration, the introduction of innovative digital technologies in the public sector and the development of artificial intelligence.

The head of the Cabinet noted the importance of exchanging international experience and emphasized the commitment of the Kyrgyz Republic to transparency, digitalization and improving the quality of public services.

Tony Blair, in turn, expressed interest in cooperation with the Kyrgyz side, especially in the exchange of experience in various fields. He noted the potential of the Kyrgyz Republic in developing effective public administration and introducing modern management approaches. He also positively assessed the results of recent years in the social and economic development of the country and other key areas.

It was noted that in recent years, Kyrgyzstan — Great Britain relations have been characterized by significant activation and development.

Following the meeting, the parties noted the prospects for exchanging experience in matters of reforms in the field of public administration, sustainable development and the social sphere.
