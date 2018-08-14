Salaries at state-owned enterprises to depend on financial performance

The size of salaries at state-owned enterprises in Kyrgyzstan will depend on their financial and economic performance. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported with reference to the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

It is noted that effective managers will be employed for the management of state enterprises and the practice of transfer of state enterprises to trust management will be introduced.

In particular, Kyrgyz Pochtasy will be reincorporated and a post-bank will be created.

New management system standards will be introduced in Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise and the principles of the company’s operation will be completely revised.