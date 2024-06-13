Kyrgyz Courchevel state enterprise established in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov signed a decree on the establishment of Kyrgyz Courchevel state enterprise under the Department of Presidential Affairs. The document was published on the website of the Cabinet.

The decree was signed in order to create conditions for the implementation of infrastructure projects in the tourism sector with a cluster approach, to improve the management structure and effective use of financial resources.

The Department of Presidential Affairs is instructed in accordance with the established procedure:

To develop and approve the charter of Kyrgyz Courchevel state enterprise;

To carry out state registration of a state-owned enterprise with the justice authorities;

To take organizational and other measures arising from this resolution.

The document comes into force after seven days from the date of its official publication.

Earlier, a new ski project Three Peaks was presented to the President. During a working meeting, the General Director of the French company S3V (Société de Trois Vallees) Pascal de Thiersant said that the Three Peaks cluster could become the largest ski resort in Central Asia. The project covers three mountain peaks in Issyk-Kul region: Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak and Boz-Uchuk. According to the plan, ski tracks with a total length of about 200 kilometers will be built in these places.

It is expected that 4,800 jobs will be created after implementation of the project. The volume of tax deductions will be €146 million. The resorts will work ten months a year and will be visited by up to 850,000 tourists.