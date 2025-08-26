15:54
Kyrgyzstan to establish Reserve state enterprise for efficient stock management

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is creating the state enterprise Reserve under the State Material Reserves Fund, which operates under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The initiative aims to streamline the work of the fund and improve the efficiency of stock management.

The enterprise will be established based on Karakol Milling Complex, and its charter has been approved as an annex to the relevant government resolution. State registration of the new enterprise will take place in accordance with established procedures.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.
