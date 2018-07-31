Maternity homes in Bishkek, Osh issue over 10,000 birth certificates

More than 10,300 birth certificates have been issued by the employees of the registry offices immediately upon discharge from Bishkek and Osh maternity homes since the beginning of 2018. The press service of the State Registration Service provided such data to 24.kg news agency.

Preparatory work on the project began in 2017. It was reported that the birth certificate of a child could be obtained at the capital’s maternity hospitals No.1 and 2, the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare, the Municipal Perinatal Center, the City Gynecological Hospital, and the Osh Interregional Hospital.

However, according to the birthing mothers, some of the capital’s medical institutions issue only a medical certificate of the birth of a child, and the birth certificate is to be obtained in a district registry office. At the same time, the information stands have a list of documents required to obtain a birth certificate immediately upon discharge from a maternity home.

«Our employees are in the maternity homes of Bishkek and Osh till afternoon. They come to some medical institutions twice a week by agreement with the employee of the Ministry of Health. We do not have the opportunity to send an employee to every maternity hospital. If an employee of a registry office leaves his or her workplace for the hospital, then claims and queues will already appear in the Public Service Center,» the State Registration Service explained.