1,200 children in Kyrgyzstan have no birth certificates

At least 1,200 children do not have birth certificates in Kyrgyzstan. The State Registration Service informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the state service, the Code of Violations contains an article «Violation of terms for registration of birth of a child,» which entails a fine of 1,000 soms.

According to officials, some parents drag out documentation of their children exactly because of the fine that causes a number of problems, and, above all, for the children.

The Government plans to conduct a national campaign to document the population, during which citizens will be able to obtain birth certificates for children in a simplified manner without payment of the fine until December 31, 2019.