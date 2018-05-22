09:13
USD 68.47
EUR 80.39
RUB 1.09
English

Rita Karasartova wants to become chief of Presidential Administration

Human rights activist Rita Karasartova wrote a post on Facebook, in which she suggested the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to appoint her the head of the Presidential Administration. She explained 24.kg news agency why she took such a step.

According to her, until recently, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was the head of the Presidential Administration, but he was appointed the prime minister. His former place is still vacant.

If all the institutions worked well, I, perhaps, would not write such things. But today everything is closed on the figure of the president. This is not good, but it is a fact.

Rita Karasartova

«From a legal point of view, the president has three important levers to change the situation in the country. I can help not only with balancing the branches of power, but we can together make efforts to establish law and ensure the rights of citizens. For two years, we can change Kyrgyzstan beyond recognition,» the human rights activist said.

She recalled that she knows what the system of checks and balances is. Rita Karasartova already has suggestions on how to do this, because the president should only be an arbiter between the branches of power, and the system should work clearly. In addition, she has ideas how to develop regions, how to make the work of local self-government bodies more independent.

I wrote my post not to be appointed the head of the Presidential Administration. I do not expect this. A response from the presidential administration, the desire of the head of state to meet with civil society to discuss it will be enough for me. It is important for us to discuss these issues and offer our ideas.

Rita Karasartova

link:
views: 26
Print
Related
New head of State Customs Service appointed
Bolot Suyunbaev replaces Osmonov as head of Financial Police
Former deputy claims post of head of City Transport Department
Head of Sokuluk district dismissed
Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev appointed Head of Presidential Administration
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed
New head of International Department of Presidential Administartion appointed
Rally in Bishkek. Activists support Sooronbai Jeenbekov
President not accept resignation of Presidential Administration’s Chief
Farid Niyazov appointed head of Presidential Administration
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention
Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley