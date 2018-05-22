Rita Karasartova wants to become chief of Presidential Administration

Human rights activist Rita Karasartova wrote a post on Facebook, in which she suggested the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to appoint her the head of the Presidential Administration. She explained 24.kg news agency why she took such a step.

According to her, until recently, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was the head of the Presidential Administration, but he was appointed the prime minister. His former place is still vacant.

If all the institutions worked well, I, perhaps, would not write such things. But today everything is closed on the figure of the president. This is not good, but it is a fact. Rita Karasartova

«From a legal point of view, the president has three important levers to change the situation in the country. I can help not only with balancing the branches of power, but we can together make efforts to establish law and ensure the rights of citizens. For two years, we can change Kyrgyzstan beyond recognition,» the human rights activist said.

She recalled that she knows what the system of checks and balances is. Rita Karasartova already has suggestions on how to do this, because the president should only be an arbiter between the branches of power, and the system should work clearly. In addition, she has ideas how to develop regions, how to make the work of local self-government bodies more independent.