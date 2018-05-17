17:02
USD 68.37
EUR 80.92
RUB 1.10
English

Mailuu-Suu needs measuring devices and equipment for hospital

The Deputy of the European Parliament Michele Rivasi told reporters what Kyrgyzstan could do to reduce the radiation threat in Mailuu-Suu.

According to her, the simplest is the information work. People should be aware of the danger, posed by the areas, where radioactive materials are stored. In addition, it is important to have the territory of tailing dumps and mountain dumps fenced. Now, for example, many residents of Mailuu-Suu and nearby villages graze livestock in the territory of the former uranium mines.

There are devices that help to measure the level of radiation. They can be purchased to find dangerous areas. There are also more expensive measures. If the foci of radiation are detected, you need to eliminate them, remove the sources of contamination.

Michele Rivasi

«As for informing, it is important that local people and civil society to be involved in the process and have access to information,» Michele Rivasi said.

In addition, she told that she discussed with the government of Kyrgyzstan and IAEA representatives the issue of equipping the hospital in Mailuu-Suu. It is a special equipment which measures the influence of radiation on the health of the population. The representatives of the IAEA promised to consider this issue.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
Mailuu-Suu mines waste pose real risk to humans and environment
Ground water in Mailuu-Suu not suitable for drinking
Radiation level in Ak-Tyuz after emergency at mining company assessed as normal
Kyrgyzstan has 61 radioactive objects
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation