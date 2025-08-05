President signs law on strengthening radiation safety in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On radiation safety of the population of the Kyrgyz Republic».

Now the authorities will be able to better control the use, storage and transportation of radioactive substances and waste. The law clarifies the responsibilities of state bodies on prevention and elimination of radiation accidents, as well as on informing the population about the radiation situation.

Radiological control will be strengthened at state borders, and the internal affairs and emergency response agencies will receive new powers to protect people in the event of accidents.

The law will come into force ten days after its official publication.