Cause of the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant is a failure of a pump. Director of the Bishkek HPP Omurkul uulu Nurlan told.

According to him, repair of pumps has not been carried out for many years. The reconstruction of the chemical shop in the framework of modernization has not been completed. Currently, the pumps have been repaired. Earlier, money was not allocated for their repair. The equipment was installed in the 1960s.