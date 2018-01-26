KyrgyzHydromet tells about weather expected in February

Anomalously high air temperatures are not expected in February in Kyrgyzstan. KyrgyzHydromet informed 24.kg news agency.

Severe frosts will begin to recede from January 30, but the temperature will remain low — to −10C.

In February, the air temperature will be at the level of years-long norm. Extreme temperatures are not expected. In Chui and Talas regions, air temperature at night will range from +1 degrees to −5 ...- 10 degrees. In the south of the republic, the weather will be the same. In the daytime, the air will warm up to +5 ... +15 degrees.

In Naryn region, frosts will continue in February. At night, the air temperature will range from −13 to — 18, in some days — to −25 degrees, in the daytime — from −3 to −8C degrees.