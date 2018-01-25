Ethnic conflict impends in Moscow district of Kyrgyzstan

An ethnic conflict is impending in Aleksandrovka village, Moscow district, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Eyewitnesses reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to them, elections to the Rural Council are scheduled for January 28. A total of 106 candidates apply for 21 seats, but two districts are assigned to two villages (Besh-Kuruk and Aleksandrovka): 6 places — to Besh-Kuruk village, and 8 — to Aleksandrovka. The remaining 7 other places will be divided between three more villages. Mostly the Kyrgyz live in Besh-Kuruk, in Alexandrovka — the Dungans. It should be noted that the last summer’s election campaign also nearly led to ethnic clashes.

As 24.kg news agency was informed, representatives of Besh-Kuruk demand from the Dungan candidates from Aleksandrovka to withdraw their candidacies. The remaining seats are also proposed to be distributed among three other villages.

According to information from the Department of Internal Affairs of the Moscow district, the situation in the village is tense. Police officers conduct explanatory work among the residents, the elders of both villages and volunteers are involved in resolution of the situation.