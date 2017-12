Kyrgyzstani Yevgeny Timofeev won the bronze medal at international competitions in alpine skiing. This is reported by the official website of the international federation.

Turkey

Competitions in the discipline of «giant slalom» were held on the ski resort Palandoken (). Of 47 participants, the race successfully completed 41. Hungarian Bense Nagi won, whose final result was 2 minutes 17.70 seconds. In second place, Iranian Mohammad Kiadarbandsari — 2 minutes 17.74 seconds. Timofeev finished in 2 minutes 18.79 seconds.

«For the first time in my career, in nine years, I stood on a podium of competition on a giant slalom. Choked with emotions!» the athlete wrote on his page in social network.

Yevgeny Timofeev is still the only Kyrgyzstani who has a license to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.