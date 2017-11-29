Scandal with Liglass taught government of Kyrgyzstan to be afraid

«After the scandal with Liglass, we, of course, are afraid. It is necessary to carefully consider the companies,» Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said today at the session of the Parliament.

During the meeting, ex-speaker Chynybai Tursunbekov asked if there are any people wishing to build the Upper Naryn cascade of the hydropower stations. And at the same time he told me that he offered a company to the Cabinet of Ministers, which was ready to build the station. But the government chose another investor, with whom «nothing worked».