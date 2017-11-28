13:16
Two escapees from pretrial detention center detained

Two of four defendants who had escaped from the pretrial detention facility of Sokuluk District Internal Affairs Department were detained. The information was confirmed to 24.kg news agency by the Internal Affairs Department for Chui region.

It is known that the escapees were found on the territory of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek.

Four detainees fled from the pretrial detention center yesterday. They are accused of robbery, murder. The Chui prosecutor’s office interrogates the policemen of the District Police Department, who were on duty on the day of the escape. According to preliminary data, someone turned off the electricity for 13 minutes and opened the cell, releasing the suspects of committing extremely grievous crimes.
