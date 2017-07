Equestrian competitions were held in Cholpon-Ata in honor of the opening of the tourist season. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 74 people took part in the competitions. The program included seven types of races: flat races (1,400 and 2,000 meters ), kunan jorgo (4,000), byshty jorgo (6,000), jorgo salysh, kunan chabysh (9,000) and top baige (13,000).

The trainees of coaches Mirzat Shuguraliev, Zhekish Batyrkulov, Mamed Akmoldoyev, Myktybek Toktosunov and Andrey Timchenko were the 1st.