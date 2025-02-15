21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects

The Green Energy Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan announced a repeat tender for the transfer of land plots for the construction of renewable energy facilities.

At least 21 lots were put up for auction.

The proposed land plots are intended for the implementation of various projects in the field of renewable energy, including small hydropower plants, solar and wind power plants. The total capacity of the facilities varies from 0.32 to 30 megawatts.

Most of the lots are intended for small hydropower plants — 16 projects. The plots are located in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions.

The tender is scheduled for March 12, 2025. Applications for participation are accepted until March 7.