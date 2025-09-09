11:12
Artem Novikov proposes to unify financial regulations of EAEU, SCO and BRICS

Artem Novikov proposes to unify the financial regulations of the EAEU, SCO and BRICS. The Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) spoke about this at the session «Russia and Asia: Building Bridges in the New Banking Reality» during the Eastern Economic Forum.

He also noted the need to move from a passive response to global challenges to a proactive model of digital interaction and added that modern challenges in the global financial system require building new cooperation mechanisms based on digital solutions.

«We are all in a situation where we must look for alternatives and build new bridges of trust — but on our own terms. We need to change approaches instead of waiting for problems to arise. We must act proactively, forming a new level of communication and cooperation based on digital solutions,» he said.

Artem Novikov suggested harmonizing financial regulations within the EAEU, SCO, and BRICS, creating unified payment frameworks based on blockchain and digital currencies, and ensuring transparent conditions for working with crypto assets through regulated international digital platforms.

As an example, he cited the RKDF, describing it as a strategic platform that unites the interests of the state, business, and international partners.

«We see our role not just as a financial institution but as a strategic bridge that connects national interests with international opportunities,» Artem Novikov added.
