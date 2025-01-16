Two Kyrgyzstan’s startups included in top 120 of Aurora Tech Award

Two Kyrgyzstan’s startups were included in the top 120 of the international Aurora Tech Award. The High Technology Park reported.

According to its data, Mama Space project by Gulnaza Khalmanbetova and FluentIT project by Aigerim Nurlanbekova were recognized among the best participants of Aurora Tech Award 2025.

Mama Space is a platform that provides emotional support to expectant and new mothers. They are helped to cope with the challenges of motherhood by offering professional help and a space for communication and understanding.

FluentIT helps IT professionals expand their English vocabulary to prepare for behavioral interviews with global tech companies.

The Aurora Tech Award annually rewards female entrepreneurs who create innovative technology startups. This year, 120 outstanding women founders were selected from 2,018 applications received from 116 countries.