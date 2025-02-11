16:23
USD 87.45
EUR 90.27
RUB 0.90
English

Hi-Tech Park to take best startuppers to Silicon Valley

Startuppers from Kyrgyzstan will have an opportunity to go to Silicon Valley. The High Technology Park reported.

The company announced the receipt of applications for participation in Dive into Silicon Valley program, under which Kyrgyz entrepreneurs, developers and specialists in technology industries will be able to visit Silicon Valley.

«Dive into Silicon Valley program is aimed at the development of participants in the field of innovation, technology and startup sphere. Participants will be able to spend 14 days in the center of global technological progress and get access to unique opportunities for networking, interaction with investors and experts, as well as to participate in hackathons and pitch sessions from the world’s leading startup incubators such as Techstars and TechCrunch,» the High Technology Park said.

You can submit an application to the Hi-Tech Park until February 24. The trip to the USA will take place from March 22 to April 4, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/319587/
views: 32
Print
Related
Two Kyrgyzstan’s startups included in top 120 of Aurora Tech Award
State to finance eight student startups in Kyrgyzstan
Education Ministry announces competition of student startup projects
Kyrgyzstanis present their startup project in California
Edil Ajibaev from Kyrgyzstan enters top 10 most successful London’s CEOs
Startup of scientist from Kyrgyzstan Asel Sartbaeva raises £1.2 million
Business incubators opened in universities of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan included in Global Startup Ecosystem Index
Russian Skoltech Institute interested in startups from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan launches startup financing program
Popular
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry Kyrgyzstan offers Brunei cooperation in energy and halal industry
11 February, Tuesday
16:15
Hi-Tech Park to take best startuppers to Silicon Valley Hi-Tech Park to take best startuppers to Silicon Valle...
16:01
Kyrgyzstan’s farmers receive equipment on lease for 18.2 billion soms
15:47
Power engineers of Chui region to repair more than 780 substations
15:38
State establishes classic versions of Manas epic trilogy
15:25
Kyrgyzstan to pay special attention to strengthening peacekeeping in CSTO