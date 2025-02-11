Hi-Tech Park to take best startuppers to Silicon Valley

Startuppers from Kyrgyzstan will have an opportunity to go to Silicon Valley. The High Technology Park reported.

The company announced the receipt of applications for participation in Dive into Silicon Valley program, under which Kyrgyz entrepreneurs, developers and specialists in technology industries will be able to visit Silicon Valley.

«Dive into Silicon Valley program is aimed at the development of participants in the field of innovation, technology and startup sphere. Participants will be able to spend 14 days in the center of global technological progress and get access to unique opportunities for networking, interaction with investors and experts, as well as to participate in hackathons and pitch sessions from the world’s leading startup incubators such as Techstars and TechCrunch,» the High Technology Park said.

You can submit an application to the Hi-Tech Park until February 24. The trip to the USA will take place from March 22 to April 4, 2025.