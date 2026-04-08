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Over 1,200 people wanted in Kyrgyzstan for failure to pay alimony

A total of 1,204 citizens in Kyrgyzstan are currently wanted for failure to pay alimony. Zhyrgalbek Kurmanbekov, Director of the Bailiff Service, said during a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

He noted that there are 60,720 enforcement proceedings in total.

«All alimony recovery cases that had been handled by the internal affairs bodies for many years have now been taken under the control of district prosecutor’s offices. Relevant pre-trial checks are being conducted, and in cases of complete non-payment, criminal cases are initiated,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/369530/
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