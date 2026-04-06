Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for child support evasion in Batken

A debtor has been sentenced to two years in prison for evading for child support payments in Batken region, the Bailiff Service under the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the agency, enforcement proceedings were underway in Batken regional division against a debtor D.S.K. for the recovery of alimony amounting to one-half of his income in favor of O.Zh.G.

During enforcement actions, it was established that the child support debt accumulated from December 8, 2022, to January 1, 2026, totaled 425,801 soms.

Due to the failure to pay alimony, the case materials were sent to court. On April 3, the Batken District Court ordered to take D.S.K. into custody in the courtroom and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment.