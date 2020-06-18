13:57
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to recover alimony from citizens living in USA

The Judicial Department under the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic submitted for public discussion a draft law on Joining the Convention on International Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance, adopted in The Hague on November 23, 2007.«

As background statement says, joining the convention will allow Kyrgyzstanis to recover child support from citizens-debtors living in the United States. The department notes that the authorized bodies of the United States refuse to assist in the execution of judicial acts on alimony, referring to the Hague Convention, to which Kyrgyzstan is not a party.

«The aim of the Hague Convention is to ensure an effective international procedure for recovery of child support and other forms of family maintenance,» the department notes.
link: https://24.kg/english/156536/
views: 60
