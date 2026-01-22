Over 1,200 people wanted in Kyrgyzstan for child support evasion

In Kyrgyzstan, more than 1,200 citizens are wanted for evading child support payments. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported in response to a request from Kabar news agency.

According to the agency, 1,205 debtors have been officially declared wanted, and enforcement proceedings against them are temporarily suspended.

Last year, 1,124 cases involving habitual child support evaders were sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for taking action. The outcomes were as follows:

280 debtors were fined;

63 were assigned to community service;

244 cases resulted in decisions not to initiate criminal proceedings;

18 cases were returned for correction of deficiencies;

143 proceedings were terminated;

376 cases remain under review.

In total, 690,541,822 soms were collected in 2025 to fulfill child support obligations.

The Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized that efforts to hold debtors accountable continue and that evasion of child support carries legal consequences.