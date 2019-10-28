Number of suits for alimony increases annually in Kyrgyzstan

Number of suits for recovery of alimony is increasing annually in Kyrgyzstan. Civic activist Inna Aksenova told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to her, women сeased to be afraid to go to court. «Unfortunately, our women are afraid of public condemnation, it’s not customary to talk about problems, we don’t even know about colleagues. Another problem is that the court hearings last for years, the procedural deadlines are violated,» the activist said.

In 2017, there were 4,500 suits for the recovery of alimony; 6,000 have been received since beginning of 2019. Inna Aksenova

She added that not enough attention was paid to this issue.

«No matter where we turn, everyone pretends that there are no problems with child support payments. But you need to understand that child support is not a woman’s right, it’s the right of children. They need to be treated, they have to study,» said Inna Aksenova.

According to her, there are 42,000 non-payers of alimony in Kyrgyzstan. About 92 percent are men, 8 percent are women.

The activist noted another problem — manipulation of the right of permission to take the child abroad.

«Women often encounter a problem when a child needs to be taken abroad, for example, for treatment, and the father does not give permission or demands something in return,» she said.

According to Inna Aksenova, more than 90 percent of children remain with their mothers after divorce in the republic.

Recall, women deputies proposed a number of amendments to the legislation, in particular the Family Code and the Code of Misconduct, in order to more effectively deal with deadbeat parents.