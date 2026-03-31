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First Eurovision Song Contest Asia to be held in Bangkok in November

The first Eurovision Song Contest Asia will be held on November 14, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand. The European Broadcasting Union, the organizer, reported.

According to the Union, 10 countries have already submitted applications to participate: South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. The potential audience for the Asian Eurovision is estimated at 600 million people.

As with the European contest, each country’s representative will be determined in the coming months through a national selection process. The final will take place on November 14 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 2026 European Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna from May 12 to 16.
link: https://24.kg/english/368300/
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