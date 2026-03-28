PWL League: Kyrgyzstani Akzhol Makhmudov faces Nao Kusaka from Japan

In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov competed against Japan’s Olympic champion Nao Kusaka. The bout was broadcast on wrestlingtv.ru.

Competing in the 82 kg weight category, Makhmudov secured an early victory over his opponent with a score of 19:6.

The two athletes had previously met twice: Makhmudov won at the World Championships, while Kusaka took revenge at the Asian Championships.

Earlier in the tournament, Sezim Zhumanazarova defeated Lailokhon Sobirova, Abdymalik Karachov defeated Osman Sultanov, and Omurbek Asan uulu defeated Chermen Tavitov. Meanwhile, Kadyr Keneshov lost to Hasan Gasanov, and Nursadyk Nurdinov was defeated by Arip Abdulaev.

In total, 24 bouts took place as part of the PWL 11 tournament.