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PWL League: Kyrgyzstani Abdymalik Karachov defeats Osman Sultanov from Russia

The PWL wrestling league tournament took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The broadcast can be watched on wrestlingtv.ru.

In the 57-kilogram weight class, freestyle wrestler Abdymalik Karachov defeated Osman Sultanov from Russia 8-5.

In the first bout of the tournament, another Kyrgyzstani, Kadyr Keneshov, lost to Gasan Gasanov from Russia 5-6.

At least 24 bouts were planned within the PWL 11 tournament, featuring six athletes from Kyrgyzstan: Kadyr Keneshov (veteran), Abdymalik Karachov, Nursadyk Nurdinov, Omurbek Asan uulu, Sezim Zhumanazarova, and Akzhol Makhmudov.
link: https://24.kg/english/367860/
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