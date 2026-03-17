Kyrgyzstan prepares for Singapore Convention, Mediators’ Chamber established

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Republican Community of Mediators and with support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), held a founding congress of the Chamber of Mediators, officially establishing a new professional organization.

According to the ministry, the congress was conducted in line with the Law «On Mediation» and served as the highest governing body, adopting key decisions, including the approval of founding documents and the formation of the chamber’s governing bodies. Preparations for the event were carried out by an organizing committee established by a Ministry of Justice order in December 2025, with draft documents discussed in advance with participants.

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One of the central issues discussed was Kyrgyzstan’s potential accession to the Singapore Convention on Mediation. Participants noted that joining the convention would allow mediation agreements reached in the country to be recognized internationally.

This step is expected to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s legal system and increase the confidence of foreign investors by providing a more transparent and efficient dispute resolution mechanism.

The Singapore Convention on Mediation (officially the UN Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation) is an international treaty that enables the enforcement of mediation-based settlement agreements directly through the courts of participating countries. It was adopted in December 2018 and opened for signature on August 7, 2019, in Singapore.