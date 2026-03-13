13:37
Wrester Aiperi Medet kyzy to face Olympic champion again

Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet kyzy will compete at the PWL tournament in Tashkent on March 27.

According to organizers, her opponent will be Yuka Kagami, the Olympic champion from Japan. The athletes have faced each other four times before, with the head-to-head record currently tied at 2–2.

Their most recent match took place in the final of the 2023 World Championship, where the victory went to the Japanese wrestler.

Yuka Kagami won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Aiperi Medet kyzy finished 5th at the same Games. Since then, she has won the Asian Championship, the Islamic Games, and claimed a silver medal at the World Championship.
