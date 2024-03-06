17:22
List of officials who may fly business class at expense of budget approved

A list of officials entitled to use business class travel services for official business trips has been approved. The order was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov.

The document is posted on Toktom legal information portal.

The list includes:

  • President of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Speaker of the Parliament;
  • Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers;
  • First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers;
  • Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers;
  • Cabinet Ministers;
  • Head of the Presidential Affairs Department.
  • Head of the Presidential Administration Department.

The decision was made to streamline and rationally use budget funds allocated for the maintenance of government bodies financed from the state budget.

In total, 27 high-ranking officials can use business class to date.
link: https://24.kg/english/288437/
