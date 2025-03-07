Mineral fertilizers imported to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan

Mineral fertilizers are mainly imported to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan, Russia and Kazakhstan. The Chief Specialist of the Agronomical Chemistry and Supervision Division of the Department of Chemicalization, Protection and Quarantine of Plants of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, Gulzar Sultanbek kyzy, told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the country’s annual need for mineral fertilizers is about 287,000 tons, including:

163,500 tons of nitrogen,

105,800 tons of phosphorus,

17,200 tons of potash fertilizers.

«Since our country does not have factories for the production of mineral fertilizers, we are a completely import-dependent. In 2017, an agreement on the uninterrupted supply of mineral fertilizers was signed between the Governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan; the annual quota allocated by Uzbekistan is 100,000 tons, and 60,000 tons of which are supplied for the period of spring field work. About 15 percent of the total need comes from the Russian Federation, and about 5 percent — from Kazakhstan,» Gulzar Sultanbek kyzy said.

She noted that domestic private suppliers are engaged in the import of fertilizers. They have their own infrastructure, warehouses and, at their own expense, ensure supplies based on demand and purchasing power.

Recall, a 6-month ban on the export of mineral fertilizers outside the EAEU has been introduced in the Kyrgyz Republic since March 3, 2025.