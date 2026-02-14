10:23
Fake SCNS, National Bank employees defraud Bishkek resident of nearly 1 million

A criminal scheme involving messaging apps has been thwarted in Bishkek. The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district is investigating a criminal case of fraud against a Bishkek resident.

According to police, on September 23, 2025, unknown individuals fraudulently called the victim via WhatsApp, posing as employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. After misleading the woman, the perpetrators stole 988,233 soms from her.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During operational investigative activities, officers from the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek detained two suspects: E.B., 27, and D.S., 21. Under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, they were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing to identify other possible participants in the criminal scheme and the full circumstances of the case.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek urges citizens not to transfer money to unknown individuals posing as government officials over the phone or online, and to exercise vigilance.
link: https://24.kg/english/361982/
views: 124
