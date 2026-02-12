220 schools in Kyrgyzstan’s regions provided with laboratory equipment

Cluster schools in the regions of Kyrgyzstan have been provided with modern educational and laboratory equipment for STEM classes (physics, chemistry, geography, and biology), as well as information and communication technology (ICT) tools that enable practice-oriented and digital learning.

According to the Ministry of Education, the delivery of laboratory equipment was carried out as part of the state program Altyn Kazyk, which is aimed at a large-scale transformation of the country’s education system, including the introduction of modern educational technologies and the strengthening of STEM teaching in general education schools.

Each school received 25 sets of laboratory equipment designed for conducting school-based and research laboratory work.

In total, 5,500 laboratory kits were delivered to 220 cluster schools, along with 220 interactive panels and the same number of laptops.

The equipment sets make it possible to conduct laboratory work on the laws of mechanics, electricity and magnetism, optical phenomena, wave processes, properties of liquids, chemical reactions, and biological objects. The equipment enables precise measurements, recording and analysis of experimental data, and helps students develop scientific research skills and experience working with modern measurement technologies.

Interactive panels and laptops are used to manage laboratory work, display experimental results in real time, demonstrate digital models and simulations, and process, store, and present data from students’ project and research activities.

The use of this equipment contributes to the development of subject knowledge, practical skills, digital literacy, and research-based thinking among students, while also improving the quality of teaching in natural science subjects.

General education institutions serve as experimental platforms in the regions for piloting new educational standards, introducing modern technologies into the learning process, and improving teachers’ professional qualifications.