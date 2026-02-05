Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region

Architects from the Chui District Department of Urban Development and Architecture under the Ministry of Construction’s Department of Urban Development have prepared a new draft design for the improvement of Burana archaeological and architectural museum complex.

The project includes landscaping of the surrounding area, installing hardscape elements, creating convenient parking areas, and creating a comfortable public space for visitors. Pedestrian paths, recreation areas, additional green spaces, and elements improving the complex’s tourist infrastructure are planned.

According to the architects, the project’s goal is to create comfortable, safe, and modern conditions for local residents and foreign tourists visiting one of the region’s key historical sites.