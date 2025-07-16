14:43
National Bank temporarily lifts restrictions on export of fit dollar banknotes

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has temporarily lifted restrictions on the export of fit U.S. dollar banknotes by commercial banks. The decision was adopted by the Board of the bank.

It is specified that the suspension of the resolution of March 11, 2022 in the part concerning restrictions on the export of fit U.S. dollars by commercial banks is temporary. The new conditions are valid until October 1, 2025.

Commercial banks are required to:

  • Strictly comply with the Kyrgyz Republic legislation on countering the financing of criminal activities and money laundering, in order to minimize risks related to international sanctions;
  • Submit a report to the National Bank within two business days after each currency export transaction.
