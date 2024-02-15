National Bank of Kyrgyzstan not yet going to issue 10,000 soms banknote

There are no plans to issue banknotes with denomination of 10,000 soms or others in the near future. The head of the Cash Management Department of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Medina Ashyralieva, announced at a press conference.

According to her, the new banknotes are being introduced gradually in accordance with the plan. There are also no plans to change the design of circulating coins yet.

«In the near future, a new banknote with a value of 5,000 soms is expected to be introduced,» Medina Ashyralieva told.

She also noted that the cost of making the coins does not exceed their face value. At the same time, banknotes with high denominations have a more improved protective complex, so their issue costs more.