National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shows new banknotes of 20, 50, 100 soms

New banknotes of 20, 50 and 100 soms of 2023 sample will be put into circulation from February 15 in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Mels Attokurov announced at a press conference.

According to him, the process is taking place as part of the planned updating of banknotes of the national currency. The first stage was in May last year, when new banknotes of 200, 500 and 1,000 soms were introduced into circulation.

The new banknotes of Kyrgyzstan contain a three-level complex of modern security elements, providing reliable protection against counterfeiting.

«The main direction in the plots of the new series of banknotes of the national currency — a reflection of the historical and cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan — remained unchanged. Portraits of representatives of art and culture are preserved on the front side and landmarks of the republic are preserved on the reverse side of the banknotes. The main color and size of the banknotes also remained unchanged,» Mels Attokurov told.

Banknotes of the fifth series will be introduced into circulation gradually as part of the planned replenishment of banknote stocks as the stocks of banknotes of the previous series are depleted. All banknotes of the national currency have the status of an official means of payment in the territory of Kyrgyzstan and are subject to mandatory acceptance as a means of payment, regardless of the year of issue.