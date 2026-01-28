13:04
Parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russia at the end of March

A delegation from the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan will pay an official visit to Russia at the end of March, Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announced at a meeting.

He responded to a question from MP Dastan Dzhumabekov about the numerous problems Kyrgyzstanis working in Russia face.

He noted that their goods are being held at the border. «Representatives of the light industry also face many problems. I believe that parliament should be involved in addressing these issues at the highest level. We need to organize a visit to Russia to raise all pressing issues and help our citizens working in the Russian Federation,» Dastan Dzhumabekov added.

In response, the Speaker noted that the Zhogorku Kenesh had received an invitation from the Chair of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly, Valentina Matviyenko, and the Chair of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin.

«Important issues will be discussed during the official visit,» he added.
