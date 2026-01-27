16:40
USD 87.45
EUR 103.65
RUB 1.15
English

EU to help Kyrgyzstan develop foreign language teaching materials for schools

Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva met with European Union Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Rémi Duflot, the ministry’s press service reported.

During the meeting, the minister noted that Kyrgyzstan’s school education system is undergoing deep transformational changes aimed at updating curricula, integrating into the international educational space, and introducing new initiatives. Educational standards and regulatory legal acts have already been adopted, and the next stage will focus on developing teachers’ professional competencies.

Rémi Duflot emphasized that the transition to 12-year education is an investment in children’s future. He noted that resistance to reforms is a normal process and indicates that real changes are taking place.

The Ambassador also highlighted the effectiveness of creating working groups as an optimal format for cooperation and the opportunities offered by the Twinning program, expressing the EU’s readiness to continue supporting education reforms.

The sides also discussed the implementation of the project «Contract for the Implementation of Reforms in the Education Sector of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Following the meeting, a decision was made to establish a joint working group to discuss and develop teaching and methodological materials on foreign languages for teachers and students. The parties agreed to continue dialogue and consider new proposals after the completion of ongoing projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/359476/
views: 150
Print
Related
Medical schools to be required to operate under state franchise in Kyrgyzstan
Recruitment for Zamanbap Mugalim program begins in Kyrgyzstan
Electronic student transfers between schools planned in Kyrgyzstan
Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, EU discuss visa policy
Cabinet approves standard charter for colleges and lyceums
Teacher shortage: Bishkek schools have about 450 vacancies
Schools in Naryn region switch to online classes due to severe frost
Sadyr Japarov: Transition to 12-year education is an urgent need
Construction of 134 educational institutions completed in 2025
Science Ministry determines who will administer Nationwide Testing in 2026-2028
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
27 January, Tuesday
16:25
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agree...
15:45
EU to help Kyrgyzstan develop foreign language teaching materials for schools
15:23
Sadyr Japarov introduced to capabilities of new Salyk Kuzot tax system
14:52
Avalanches expected on mountain passes in Kyrgyzstan
14:47
India to hand over linear accelerator to Kyrgyzstan