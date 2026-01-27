EU to help Kyrgyzstan develop foreign language teaching materials for schools

Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva met with European Union Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Rémi Duflot, the ministry’s press service reported.

During the meeting, the minister noted that Kyrgyzstan’s school education system is undergoing deep transformational changes aimed at updating curricula, integrating into the international educational space, and introducing new initiatives. Educational standards and regulatory legal acts have already been adopted, and the next stage will focus on developing teachers’ professional competencies.

Rémi Duflot emphasized that the transition to 12-year education is an investment in children’s future. He noted that resistance to reforms is a normal process and indicates that real changes are taking place.

The Ambassador also highlighted the effectiveness of creating working groups as an optimal format for cooperation and the opportunities offered by the Twinning program, expressing the EU’s readiness to continue supporting education reforms.

The sides also discussed the implementation of the project «Contract for the Implementation of Reforms in the Education Sector of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Following the meeting, a decision was made to establish a joint working group to discuss and develop teaching and methodological materials on foreign languages for teachers and students. The parties agreed to continue dialogue and consider new proposals after the completion of ongoing projects.