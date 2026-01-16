17:51
Kyrgyzstan prepares public sector for entry into global capital markets

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev chaired the second meeting of an interagency working group coordinating efforts and facilitating the issuance of international bonds, shares, and other securities, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

The meeting was held as part of the implementation of Presidential Decree No. 27 dated January 29, 2025 «On Certain Measures to Improve the Investment Climate and Expand Access to External Sources of Financing.»

Opening the meeting, Daniyar Amangeldiev recalled that during the first session, the working group reviewed the results of Kyrgyzstan’s debut Eurobond placement on the international capital market and discussed the establishment of a National Investment Fund.

He noted that significant work has been carried out since the first meeting, including an in-depth analysis of the financial performance of the country’s largest state-owned companies, as well as an assessment of their prospects and readiness to enter international markets. A number of enterprises have already prepared specific investment proposals and presentations.

The main focus of the meeting was on the implementation of previously issued instructions and an assessment of the public sector’s readiness to operate in international capital markets. Heads of major companies presented up-to-date data on their financial condition and outlined strategic approaches to attracting both external and domestic investment.

Summing up the meeting, Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that the tasks facing the management of state-owned enterprises go beyond day-to-day administration. He stressed the need to implement large-scale image-building projects that would allow Kyrgyzstan to position itself as a transparent and promising participant in global financial markets.
