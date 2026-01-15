13:37
China – new level partner: Results of MFA’s work for 2025

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev reported on the ministry’s performance for 2025 at a press conference.

He stated that in 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) continued its multi-vector approach and sought to strengthen mutually beneficial relations.

«Last year was a period of intensive diplomatic work for our country. We sought to simultaneously address several major challenges: completing complex, multi-year negotiations on the state border, implementing our chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), beginning our chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and expanding the circle of our international partners,» the Foreign Minister said.

He added that the number of bilateral and multilateral contacts at all levels increased significantly over the year. A total of approximately 190 meetings and visits were held, about 60 of which took place in the Kyrgyz Republic and 130 abroad.

Jeenbek Kulubaev noted that Kyrgyzstan and China became strategic partners of a new level in 2025: 33 bilateral documents were signed during the president’s two visits to China. He also noted that Kyrgyzstan’s relations with Mongolia have transitioned from friendship to a comprehensive partnership.

The minister cited the resolution of the state border issue as the most important and significant achievement of the republic’s foreign policy.
