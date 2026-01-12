10:20
Tourism contributed 4.3 percent to Kyrgyzstan's GDP — Dzhanuzakov

In 2025, the tourism industry’s contribution to Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product made up 4.3 percent, Adilet Dzhanuzakov, Director of the Tourism Support Development Fund, announced on Sputnik Radio.

According to him, this figure has increased compared to the same period in 2024.

Dzhanuzakov added that tourism development should be viewed primarily from an economic perspective. The government is taking measures to rationally use natural and landscape resources, while also focusing on their preservation and developing their tourist appeal.

The head of the Fund noted an increase in tourist flow to the Kyrgyz Republic. Approximately 10 million people visited the country.

Reputable media outlets, such as Lonely Planet, highly praise the dynamic development of tourism in Kyrgyzstan, Adilet Dzhanuzakov said.
