18:32
USD 87.42
EUR 102.87
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyz energy sector specialists to work as usual during New Year holidays

During the January holidays, the management and staff of Kyrgyzstan’s energy companies will work as usual. The Ministry of Energy reported.

Starting today, all regional power grids have organized on-call teams with one representative from management.

In the event of possible outages, special equipment and emergency vehicles have been prepared for prompt restoration, and the teams have been provided with the necessary equipment.

For questions about electricity supply, please contact the 24-hour call center at 1209 or 105.

Mobile numbers: 0772001209, 0556001209.

WhatsApp: 0702001209.
link: https://24.kg/english/356708/
views: 156
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov outlines Kyrgyzstan’s path to energy independence
Over 6,000 consumers to be disconnected for electricity debt in Bishkek
Bakyt Torobaev: Kyrgyzstan will import no electricity by 2028
Kyrgyzstan imports approximately 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
Uzbekistan starts supplying electricity to Tajikistan
Ibraev reveals how much electricity Kyrgyzstan imports from Turkmenistan
Cabinet submits new electricity tariffs until 2030 for public discussion
Kyrgyzstan's electricity imports from Russia decreases by 3.1 percent
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan agree on mutual electricity supplies
Elections 2025: Energy sector specialists shift to enhanced operating mode
Popular
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
30 December, Tuesday
17:58
Kyrgyzstan to implement artificial intelligence in tax audits in 2026 Kyrgyzstan to implement artificial intelligence in tax...
17:46
Kyrgyzstan improves its position in mobile internet rankings
17:33
Kyrgyzstan officially withdraws from Intergovernmental Council on Oil and Gas
17:08
Kyrgyz energy sector specialists to work as usual during New Year holidays
16:56
Cabinet approves procedure for using names of heroes of Manas epic